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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Shelves Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
Architect Fareez Giga believes custom cabinetry and shelving was not substantially more expensive than buying quality furniture, and advised to solicit multiple bids before selecting a millwork provider.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Andy Shustykevych
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
To create additional headspace in the sleeping loft, the Fritzes devised an inset in the Douglas fir flooring that accommodates a mattress. The backlit headboard and built-in storage that flank the bed are also made of Douglas fir.
"The white oak loft railing allows for open sight lines and creates a more spacious feel for the loft bedroom," Kevin says.
On either side of the bed, custom cabinets store clothes, and have USB ports to charge devices.
Clerestory windows capture the mountain views from the couple’s first-floor bedroom, which opens to the patio.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The second bedroom can be accessed through the sliding partition or a separate entrance.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
The main bedroom
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
The apartment features a rug by EligoStudio for cc-tapis, lighting by Foscarini, kitchen appliances by Smeg, Vitra chairs, tableware by Bitossi, and a bed by Moroso for Diesel Living.
The second bedroom has an adjacent bathroom.
The stairs lead to the bedroom, which is located on a mezzanine in the gable roof space. The bedroom overlooks the living room on one side, while a small window on the other side allows light in while maintaining privacy.
Jules has been taking mornings a bit slower, allowing herself some extra sleep in her cozy West Elm bed and Parachute bedding. Above, handmade honeycomb shelves bring more of the outdoors in with some cascading plants.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
A funky, angled shelf sits under the window by the bed, creating a nightstand.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
Like all the interior rooms, the furniture elements in the master bedroom have been built into the architecture, making efficient use of the compact space.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
The brick brise-soleil provides the interiors with diffuse light.
Bookshelves continue upstairs into the lofted sleeping area.
The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.
The Yucca Room sit son the lower level with one king bed, one bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio.
Jonathan Adler side tables add a touch of whimsy in the Cholla Room.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
A Silhouette pendant by Ross Gardam hangs in the bedroom. The linens are from Cultiver, and the black throw pillows are from Figgoscope Curates. The alarm clock is by George Nelson for Vitra, and the resin objects by Emma Davies.
Master bathroom and master bedroom.
Guest bedroom with IC2 Air ceiling fan from Modern Fan Company.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
Each of the home's four bedrooms features lofty ceilings and clerestory windows.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
The accommodations vary in size and layout—this room faces an interior courtyard.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
The master bedroom, with a modern Case Study bed and vintage Atollo table lamps.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
Master bedroom with patterned headboard and wallpaper.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
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