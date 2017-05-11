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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Shelves Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
The firm designed a shape-shifting unit made up of several modules to maximize storage and flexibility. “It takes around two minutes to assemble or disassemble from the main modes,” says studio director Anna Parker.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
The son's bedroom features a timber platform that is used both as storage and a seat for the desk. The bed sits on the back of this platform and has views over the surrounding landscape.
The master bedroom features smart bespoke storage solutions, including a wardrobe, bedside table, shelving, drawers and a make-up table.
designed by Estúdio Minke
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
A glimpse of master bathroom from the entrance.
Built-in storage in the bedroom follows the undulating form of the apartment's walls.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The house include five bedrooms.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
Downstairs master bedroom
Zee's collection of turquoise jewelry sits on the dresser in her bedroom.
Modern string shelving contrasts with a vintage rosewood dresser in the guest bedroom. A cork lampshade sourced from Etsy adds warmth and texture.
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.
In the master bedroom, the ash bed was designed by Desai Chia and fabricated by Gary Cheadle of Woodbine; the dresser is by George Nelson for Herman Miller. Panes by Western Windows appear throughout the home. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom
Master Suite