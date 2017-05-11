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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Shelves Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The beds, closets, and bathroom nooks are all built-ins, so one space seamlessly flows to the next with a sense of uniformity.
This small cabin provides plenty of sleeping space. Below the built-in bunk lies a foldable bed, which can be converted into a table when not in use.
In the second building is a multi-purpose room with a fold-down bed, a kitchenette, and another sleeping area with a bathroom.
The media room features custom-designed bunks with Camp Wandawega for Land of Nod bedding.
A three-level bunk bed with an additional trundle furnishes the children’s room on the first floor; the cabinetry and drawers are from IKEA.
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom