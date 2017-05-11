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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/floors : rug

Bedroom Shelves Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
This funky, mint-green pendant is a simple, diminutive choice for bedroom ceiling lighting.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
Ginger’s small selection of art books adds a bit of personality without throwing off the balanced calm of the bedroom.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
A peek at one another one of the light-filled bedrooms on the top floor, which can also be revamped into a home office, studio, or meditation area, depending on the buyer's needs.
Each of the home's four bedrooms features lofty ceilings and clerestory windows.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
MKCA painted the bedroom a muted pink and added custom-milled his and hers closets and new finishes and fixtures in the master bath. A vintage shelving unit by Frederick Weinberg sourced from eBay holds ceramics and books that the couple collect, and the bed is flanked by vintage nightstands by Luigi Caccia Dominioni for Azucena, sourced from Compasso Gallery. The custom sconces are by Allied Maker.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
“I wanted something elegant and soothing, but still with a pop of color, so I added the high-backed Boden chairs in Vance Rose with a little ottoman.” The seating is from Room & Board.
A guest bedroom.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
The commodious master bedroom.
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
The boutique hotel has 11 rooms, each of which contains mattresses from 2920 Sleep and Parachute linens.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
Walnut and black metal millwork in a guest room.
Gachot Studio designed the furnishings featured throughout the rooms.
Ennismore Design Studio supplied the rooms with brass fixtures and details, mohair-upholstered headboards, and bedding by Dusen Dusen, a Brooklyn company.
One of the home's five bedrooms.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
Recessed lighting is strategically placed along the edges of this expansive, minimalist bedroom in Thailand. For master bedroom ceiling lighting ideas where a clean look is desired, recessed lighting makes a great option.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A classic Eames rocking chair provides a seat in the master bedroom.
Downstairs, the sunlit master bedroom features an ensuite bath and a door leading to an outside terrace.
A peek at the earthy, natural textiles in the cozy bedroom.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding panels divide the master bedroom from the living room. The sliding wall cladded in cedar is integrated into the casework, and hides the television when not in use.
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
On the upper floor, the peaked roof form is revealed. A built-in headboard provides some separation between the functional spaces within the suite.
The 3D-printed pink Picoroco lamp serves as a night lamp.
The principle bedroom also enjoys views of the water.
Another bedroom view.
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