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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Shelves Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The desk can be removed to make space for a single or double mattress, transforming the interior into a guest bedroom or private lounge area.
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.