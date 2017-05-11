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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Shelves Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
This funky, mint-green pendant is a simple, diminutive choice for bedroom ceiling lighting.
In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
The angular geometry of the home’s front facade is interrupted by a compact writing desk, efficiently tucked away in the corner of the main bedroom. One of many flexible spaces, this nook provides a cozy and autonomous work zone, removed spatially from the loft and office. An Edge Brass Arch Floor Mirror from Crate and Barrel, Vitra Wiggle Stool, and CB2 desk lamp help to make the space warm and inviting.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
Ginger’s small selection of art books adds a bit of personality without throwing off the balanced calm of the bedroom.
Instead of plaster, Out of the Valley finished the walls with a natural clay render that gives the cabin an earthy quality.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
Workstead sconces and lighting can be seen throughout the vessel. “We added the reading lights and sconces to create a cozy atmosphere in the space,” Lyndsay says.
To create additional headspace in the sleeping loft, the Fritzes devised an inset in the Douglas fir flooring that accommodates a mattress. The backlit headboard and built-in storage that flank the bed are also made of Douglas fir.
"The white oak loft railing allows for open sight lines and creates a more spacious feel for the loft bedroom," Kevin says.
On either side of the bed, custom cabinets store clothes, and have USB ports to charge devices.
Clerestory windows capture the mountain views from the couple’s first-floor bedroom, which opens to the patio.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Childrens' bedroom on the second floor
The second bedroom can be accessed through the sliding partition or a separate entrance.
A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
The master bedroom features an original pressed-metal ceiling that was restored. It opens out onto a large balcony, which is typical of Sydney terrace houses. A bespoke hoop-pine plywood joinery unit creates ample storage and offers space for a separate dressing room behind the bed.
The bedroom is on a mezzanine level at the top of the home, and is accessed via three small steps next to the closet space. There are no curtains on the windows, and the owner wakes up with the first morning light.
Jules has been taking mornings a bit slower, allowing herself some extra sleep in her cozy West Elm bed and Parachute bedding. Above, handmade honeycomb shelves bring more of the outdoors in with some cascading plants.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
The view from the bedroom into the living space. The double-sided joinery unit features a wardrobe and storage space.
The brick brise-soleil provides the interiors with diffuse light.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
Master bathroom and master bedroom.
Guest bedroom with IC2 Air ceiling fan from Modern Fan Company.
The accommodations vary in size and layout—this room faces an interior courtyard.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Per the client's brief, the master bedroom is separated from the master bath and closets.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
The house include five bedrooms.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
The commodious master bedroom.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
Large-scale artwork makes a statement throughout the hotel, and the collection includes paintings by Parquet Courts singer Andrew Savage. The bathroom juxtaposes chevron wall tile with a traditionally appointed sink and luxe black stone floor.
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