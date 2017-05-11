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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Shelves Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Fareez Giga believes custom cabinetry and shelving was not substantially more expensive than buying quality furniture, and advised to solicit multiple bids before selecting a millwork provider.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
When the sliding wood door is pulled shut, the children's and the parents' bedrooms on the second level maintain complete privacy.
The two second-level bedrooms are separated by a sliding wood door that sections the children's room from the parents' room. A small glass staircase in the parents' room ascends to a balcony and helps flood the space with natural light.
To bring the outside in, walls of glass were added in places like the kitchen and master bedroom with the help of a company called Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors.
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"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
MNB Design Studio used plywood, smart storage solutions, and the principles of origami to create a highly structured, minimalist home. Here, two Edison bulbs peek out from the unusual wooden structure.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
"Most of the carpentry built-ins were done out of plywood with birch veneer, chosen for its very raw finish and inexpensiveness," says Amanda. "For more structural items like the adaptable bed platform, we used Baltic birch instead for its superior structure and planarity."
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
A Murphy bed folds up for additional living space, and sliders provide access to the deck.
The second bedroom has an adjacent bathroom.
There are six bedrooms in the home. The master bedroom skews neutral, with the large original windows serving as the focal point.
Small niches on both sides of the Murphy bed function as bedside tables. Drawers and cabinets of various sizes offer storage on both sides of the bed.
The firm designed a shape-shifting unit made up of several modules to maximize storage and flexibility. “It takes around two minutes to assemble or disassemble from the main modes,” says studio director Anna Parker.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Done right, a mattress placed on the floor or a low-lying bed frame has an irresistible cool factor.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A small desk and a refrigerator are arranged beneath the sloped wall and ceiling in the sitting area adjacent to the bedroom.
An artwork that depicts Brigitte Bardot and quotes from Jean Luc Godard's 1963 film Le Mepris hangs above the bed, lending vibrancy and whimsy.
Hoch Studio turns a dingy, cramped apartment into a sunny sanctuary with a winning personality.
Inside the cabins, giant windows provide views of the lush tree canopy.
To keep furnishings to a minimum, the designers created niches in the walls for a beverage station and charging devices.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
The son's bedroom features a timber platform that is used both as storage and a seat for the desk. The bed sits on the back of this platform and has views over the surrounding landscape.
The master bedroom features smart bespoke storage solutions, including a wardrobe, bedside table, shelving, drawers and a make-up table.
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
Measuring 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall, the head-turning tater features an adorably chic 336-square-foot interior designed by tiny house developer Kristie Wolfe.
The loft-style bedroom is outfitted with a skylight that allows for stargazing at night.
A nursery lies adjacent to the kitchen in the northeast corner of the plan. Complete with built-in storage and a desk area, the nursery doubles as a playroom for kids.
Japanese and Scandinavian design objects are for sale at the Toronto homewares shop Mjölk, and are also on display in the apartment above it. Here, the store’s owners reside in a two-story space brought to life by Studio Junction. A courtyard spills into the living room and open kitchen and dining area, and translucent shoji-style screens provide privacy. Oak shelves, soap-treated Douglas fir floors, a custom hinoki soaking tub, and a soapstone bowl in place of the kitchen sink are all thoughtful, subtle details.
Bookshelves continue upstairs into the lofted sleeping area.
A look at one of the home's two bedrooms. Simple wood trim marks the rooms otherwise minimal aesthetic.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
A glimpse of master bathroom from the entrance.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A sleeping loft perches over the living area in the Acorn.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
Master bedroom with patterned headboard and wallpaper.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
MKCA painted the bedroom a muted pink and added custom-milled his and hers closets and new finishes and fixtures in the master bath. A vintage shelving unit by Frederick Weinberg sourced from eBay holds ceramics and books that the couple collect, and the bed is flanked by vintage nightstands by Luigi Caccia Dominioni for Azucena, sourced from Compasso Gallery. The custom sconces are by Allied Maker.
Situated above the bed is a catwalk and cubby with steps.
A view of the master bedroom.
The beds, closets, and bathroom nooks are all built-ins, so one space seamlessly flows to the next with a sense of uniformity.
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