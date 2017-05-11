Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/floors : laminate

Bedroom Shelves Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
In this corner unit, large windows fill the space with natural light. A custom wood platform is a modern solution that minimizes the need for furnishings.