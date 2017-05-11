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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/floors : concrete

Bedroom Shelves Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
Like all the interior rooms, the furniture elements in the master bedroom have been built into the architecture, making efficient use of the compact space.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
Many of owner Ben Kinmont's culinary craft projects are an extension of his work as an artist and dealer of antiquarian books about food and wine. Off the kitchen, Ben stores his inventory—faded spines lined up on long shelves and a tall cabinet where a few select objects are kept. Next to a gaping fireplace in the sitting area is the most prized and frequently used of his antique cooking implements, an 18th-century French tourne-broche à poids—a delightfully analog contraption for turning a spit over a flame. In the master bedroom, more shelves were installed to accommodate the book collection.
The home has been praised for its beautiful millwork, as seen in the cypress-plank walls and built-in bookshelf here.
This small, L-shaped apartment by Studio AC has a bed box with an arched doorway with white walls and plywood finishings.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
Each of the two bedrooms, simply decorated, have muted color palettes and calming textiles with modern accents.
All of the carpentry and balcony steel work were constructed by local craftsmen.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
Concrete walls, a plywood ceiling, and built-in wood furnishings create sleek, minimal sleeping quarters. A plywood headboard is adorned with modern black sconces.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
A classic Eames rocking chair provides a seat in the master bedroom.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
The master bedroom.
The mezzanine level hosts the bedroom.
The sale includes all furnishings.
The sleeping and study nook sit on a raised platform, and are surrounded by open shelving filled with books and plants.
For the interiors, the architects have utilized every nook and cranny of the home to come up with smart storage solutions to maximize floor space.
Partially buried in the hillside, the lower floor hosts two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a media/game room—all illuminated by large windows.
The "Little Space" was seen as the overlap between two bigger, existing spaces—the fenced garden and the garage/workshop and can extend into both.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
On the upper floor, the peaked roof form is revealed. A built-in headboard provides some separation between the functional spaces within the suite.
Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors. “The mountains across the way are almost like another wall—they contain the space to the point that you feel like you’re in a much bigger space, that you’re part of the overall landscape,” says Bolander. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
The rock ledge provides natural privacy from the street and ensconces occupants in the site's beauty.
The principle bedroom windows embrace the sandstone rock face. A sloped glass roof shields rain.
Built-in concrete shelves in one of the guest bedrooms.
A custom lacquered-wood headboard with built-in task lights by MLE complements a Pianca bed in the master bedroom. An IC Lights T lamp by Michael Anastassiades for Flos offers additional illumination.
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.
Treanor's bedroom.
Concrete was chosen for both structural and finish material throughout much of the home, for its aesthetic, functional, and budgetary appeal. The polished concrete floors in the bedroom complement the birch bed and cabinetry. The home provides living space for the couple, two kids, one dog, and two cats.
Bedroom view from the hallway
This small, L-shaped apartment has a bed box with an arched doorway with white walls and plywood finishings.