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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : shelves/floors : carpet

Bedroom Shelves Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
The Engbergs’ upstairs loft is meant for visiting grand-nieces, but has proven popular with adults, too.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The cabin has three bedrooms. The main bedroom was brightened up with a new coat of white paint and is furnished with Schoolhouse Electric sconces, the Nelson Bubble Lamp from Design Within Reach, and linens from CB2.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
“I wanted something elegant and soothing, but still with a pop of color, so I added the high-backed Boden chairs in Vance Rose with a little ottoman.” The seating is from Room & Board.
All rooms are fitted with Parachute Home luxurious linen bedding and Luuna custom memory foam mattresses.
The bedroom on the upper level features a strategically placed window that frames vistas of the mountains and beyond.
Exposed ceiling pipes give this bright bedroom a cool, industrial aesthetic.
Sleek closets meet open inset shelves that echo the kitchen shelving.
Now, the new railing enables sight lines from the bed, and a dark-hued wall is filled with the couple's art and mementos from their travels.
The circular master bedroom is supported by an illuminated, mushroom-shaped structure.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A look inside one of the bedrooms with a round bed and a television embedded into the ceiling.
The principle bedroom also enjoys views of the water.
Built in bookshelves frame the Master Bedroom.
Master bedroom night
Master bedroom from open walk-in closet area
Master bedroom daytime