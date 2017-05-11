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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : rockers/furniture : storage

Bedroom Rockers Storage Design Photos and Ideas

In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
The second bedroom has been converted into a nursery.