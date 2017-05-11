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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : rockers/furniture : chair

Bedroom Rockers Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
A classic Eames rocking chair provides a seat in the master bedroom.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
The master bedroom connects to the outside effortlessly.