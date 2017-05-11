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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : rockers/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Rockers Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The couple’s bedroom holds family treasures—a Scott Jordan rocker that Mark gave Bev when she was pregnant and a blanket from their honeymoon in Mexico. Jersey City, New Jersey Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017