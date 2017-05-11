Bedroom Night Stands Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
The couple’s bedroom opens directly into a private recessed courtyard, offering an intimate space to gather away from the busy street above.
Calvin Klein linens cover the bed in the primary bedroom while a vintage folding screen serves as a headboard.
Primary Suite
The original crown molding and Victorian detailing was left in place. The headboard is made from Elba Blue Marble.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
Bright blue HEM side table flank the bed. Tiffany upholstered all the headboards in the four bedrooms in different colors.
The lofted bedroom’s low plywood walls make the space simultaneously open and cozy. Plywood also clads the ceiling, a cohesive design thread the homeowners love. “The enveloping plywood is gorgeous – we find ourselves meditating on the angles, the wood grain, and the way the light washes over it at various times of day,” they muse.
The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland. With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (since reupholstered) Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue.
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom.
With it's monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
Removing the dropped ceilings in the bedrooms and bathroom was a top priority of the cabin’s renovation. Raising the bedroom ceiling exposed natural, unfinished knotty pine, a remnant of what was previously attic space.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
The Loft is a luxury suite and gathering space that features soaring ceilings, a comfy lounge, a gourmet kitchen, a fully prepped outdoor kitchen and seating for fourteen.
The Heddle Suite is "the look is one of New England design turned on its head."
The look is tradition with a twist.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
It ain’t easy being green—but these bedding brands passed rigorous environmental certifications with flying colors.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
Bold patterns mix in one of the bedrooms, which also has its share of art.
The nightstand is vintage, and the lamp is part of the 96 Molecules collection by Aqua Creations.
Front- and back-of-head portraits by Cuban photographer Jose Picayo from the Robin Rice Gallery in the West Village flank the headboard upholstered in Ralph Lauren fabric. "It's inspired by the tall headboards at the Crosby Hotel," Marc says. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Polo Blue.
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
A casement window in the main bedroom allows for natural ventilation in this part of the home.
Master Bedroom
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
The couple’s bedroom overlooks the surrounding Ojai landscape. To the left of the windows is a coveted drawing by Guy Dill.
The homeowners “love morning light,” says Dunin, so every window in the home is positioned to make the most of the Australian sun.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
In the guest room, a West Elm Mod platform bed is flanked by custom raw-steel nightstands from Enabler, each of which is topped by a Kaufamm White Oak Crane desk lamp.
"I wanted to make things look really nice and not spend a lot of money, but it takes time. It's not something that happens overnight," says Alex of scouting for furniture and decor.
A quick 20-minute boat ride from Helsinki, this cliffside A-frame can be rented for $35 a night. Designed to have a minimal footprint, the plywood-clad Nolla Cabin has a triangular polycarbonate window overlooking the water and is simply yet comfortably furnished.
The Ruché bed was designed by Inga Sempé for Ligne Roset.
Master Bedroom Entrance
Davis continued the board and batten upstairs in the master bathroom, and added bookcases on either end of the bed for storage—and to conceal the pop-out of the chimney that opens on the ground floor.
Above the bed hangs "Playing in the Sand."
Clementine, cozied up on Coyuchi bedding.
