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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/lighting : floor

Bedroom Night Stands Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
The headboard is locally-made by O&amp;G Studio. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Breanne Furlong</span>
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a balcony overlooking a leafy canopy. The timber ceiling mirrors the one on the ground floor.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
In an upstairs bedroom, windows capture intentional views of the trees and farm activity. "Someone living in New York City, they have the thirst of wanting to connect with nature—and what better way to connect with nature other than going to a farm and experiencing farming?" says Eugene.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The four suites are dressed in similar fashion with timber-trimmed framing elements, glossy Serax side tables, colored doors, and beds designed by Studio Juju. The exaggerated proportions of the bed legs evoke comfort and stability.
The repurposed lath serves as a feature wall in the bedroom as well. Slots were routed into the lath for custom supply registers.
One of the home's spacious bedrooms.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.
The accommodations vary in size and layout—this room faces an interior courtyard.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
The bed was placed just under the turret.
The home features dramatic wood ceilings throughout.
The masterfully designed floor plan separates the public and private space. Almost every room opens to the outdoors.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The home bears some similarity to Frey's own residence, Frey House 2.
Bathed in natural light, the master bedroom is tastefully decorated. The vintage sofa has a Hable Construction Horsehair cover from HM Duke Design. The Woodrow bed in Smoke by Blu Dot is dressed in West Elm linens. The Mantis BS1 B floor lamp is from DWR, and the custom wool rug is from Driscoll Robbins.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
An integrated headboard and bedside table in one of the hotel's bedrooms.
Ori's Pocket Closet is installed on a robotic rail. It opens and closes using a built-in controller, a smartphone, or voice control.
The Pocket Closet takes up the space of two wardrobes, yet it can serve as a walk-in closet, desk, entertainment center, or dining bar.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Oversized windows forge a connection with downtown Detroit.
Delaktig Bed by Tom Dixon for Ikea
A bedroom wardrobe wall completes the renovation. Despite the more subdued color, yellow accents continue the apartment’s lively palette.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Additional bedrooms located on the opposite site of the home look out toward a forest.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
One of the two bedrooms has simple furnishings and thoughtfully placed artwork, all in neutral tones made lively with texture and pattern.
A look inside the guest bedroom.
The home has four bedrooms plus a separate utility room that can be used as a fifth bedroom or office.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The bed is from Four Hands. The bench is from CB2, and the rug is Loren by Jaipur Rugs. To the left of the bed is a West Elm end table and wall-mounted sconce.
A corner of the master bedroom is furnished with a Serena & Lily side chair, a Target floor lamp, and a Home Goods side table.
The new extension houses the master bedroom, closet, and bath. Barn doors conceal the master bath and closet (not pictured). The bed faces views of the pool while a clerestory window above lets in additional jungle views and daylight.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
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