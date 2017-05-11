Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/lighting : accent

Bedroom Night Stands Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
"We added the triangular transom to be able to see the continuation of the ceiling beams, as well as get more sunlight into the bedroom," says Azin.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Life House's COVID-19 precautions include allowing guests to opt-out of housekeeping and twice-daily cleanings of the public spaces.
Inside, several of the larger A-frame cabins feature a bright second floor, which the couple updated with a simple coat of white paint. Their goal was to freshen the spaces without making them feel overly modern or fancy.
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
A Floyd Platform bed and Headboard supports a mattress from Tuft and Needle and Parachute linens in a warm oatmeal color. The artwork is from the Poster Club.
A vintage, goat-hair Moroccan rug overlaid on a larger, textured wool rug from Armadillo & Co. adds visual interest and a warm color palette in this bedroom designed by Ginny Macdonald.
The trailer is wired for LED strip lighting, USB chargers, a ceiling fan, and individual bedroom reading lights.
An Artemide NH Wall sconce sits over an antique bedside table.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
Wallpaper and floral patterns liven up another bedroom.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
The fireplace was retained, and a door was installed to provide access to the new bathroom.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
In one of the bedrooms, the bed is by Huppé and the linens are from The Company Store.
In the adjoining sleeping area, a one-of-a-kind rug woven from recycled sari silk, sourced from ABC Carpet, lies beneath a Hartley Bed from Room & Board in indigo velvet. The Pablo Lamp by Arteriors rests atop a steel-and-black-glass end table by Caligaris.
A funky, angled shelf sits under the window by the bed, creating a nightstand.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
A window seat in the bedroom is made cozier with the Isbjorn Throw in Grey Natural, which is produced in Norway by Roros Tweed.
Porter reconfigured the space to make room for a nearby art studio, and the siting of the bed now enjoys lake views.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
Built-in closets and cabinets in the bedrooms have the same simple, white cabinetry as the kitchen.
The bedrooms maintain the color palette established on the lower floor of the home and introduce textures from materials like linen for bedding, curtains, and headboards.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
Certain lighter color hues—such as whites, neutrals, blues, and greens—can elicit calming effects.
The bathroom vanity has the same gray birch veneer as the downstairs kitchen island.
A 2009 neon piece by Adair hangs over the bed. "The design of the house doesn’t inform my work, but perhaps gives me a supporting space to hang artwork or visualize the clean spaces that I intend my work to hang in," says Adair. "As an artist, to have clean lines and white walls with natural light is a dream to test hang work."
The master bedroom accesses a private, secluded courtyard.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
The master bedroom occupies prime real estate in the home, with an entire wall of glass that turns the corner and leads to the lap pool on the deck. Sunlight is filtered at the clerestory level with wood battens and roll-down shades at the lower level.
Master bedroom
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
123