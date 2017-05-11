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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/furniture : storage

Bedroom Night Stands Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
The bed has a niche for storing books.
The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
Architect Fareez Giga believes custom cabinetry and shelving was not substantially more expensive than buying quality furniture, and advised to solicit multiple bids before selecting a millwork provider.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Andy Shustykevych
A bedroom in a renovated townhouse in Harlem, New York, makes the most of a tight space with orange-tinted pink walls. Pink bedding keeps the space monochromatic but adds depth with a range of reddish tones.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
Removing the dropped ceilings in the bedrooms and bathroom was a top priority of the cabin’s renovation. Raising the bedroom ceiling exposed natural, unfinished knotty pine, a remnant of what was previously attic space.
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
To create additional headspace in the sleeping loft, the Fritzes devised an inset in the Douglas fir flooring that accommodates a mattress. The backlit headboard and built-in storage that flank the bed are also made of Douglas fir.
"The white oak loft railing allows for open sight lines and creates a more spacious feel for the loft bedroom," Kevin says.
On either side of the bed, custom cabinets store clothes, and have USB ports to charge devices.
design based on Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions
detail
Clerestory windows capture the mountain views from the couple’s first-floor bedroom, which opens to the patio.
Bedding gets a bold streetwear treatment in this set from Curves. The 2021 catalog was shot in a 1962 home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Master Bedroom
White oak casework compliments the master suite.
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
The circular window seat was inspired by Thomas’s love for Los Angeles’s Spanish Colonial homes, while the built-in shelves were taken from a look Studio Shamshiri did for Sonia Boyajian Jewelry in L.A. Clay pieces Thomas found on her travels to Oaxaca fit nicely with the irregular shape of the shelving.
Brit and Daniel Epperson accented the cabin’s bright white interior with dynamic black focal points and vignettes, like a towering tile fireplace facade and a cool Valchromat-and-steel kitchen.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
“We shared the planting beds with the owner who lived in the main house. We would meet her in the garden and grab tomatoes. It was a nice feeling of community,” says renter Alexandra.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
The stairs lead to the bedroom, which is located on a mezzanine in the gable roof space. The bedroom overlooks the living room on one side, while a small window on the other side allows light in while maintaining privacy.
"I don’t like ‘decoration,’ says Jules. "I like everything to have a purpose, so you won’t find any decorative items just taking up space—unless it’s a 100-year-old family heirloom from Korea." On the wall here is art from Jan Skecelik.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
The master suite, a box within a box, includes a walnut feature topped with another Polygal panel.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
Reclaimed wood and lofted shelving trims the master bedroom.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
Sleek whitened-maple storage lines the threshold between the master bedroom and the nest room. A pocket door separates them.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
Now, the lower level glazing mimics that of the upper level for consistency. The interior door to the right is direct access to the new private bath.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The master features a Haiti Home headboard, West Elm side tables, TRNK light, Parachute linens, and a Block Shop Textiles throw.
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