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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Night Stands Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
Vintage Danish shelving and lighting from &Tradition and Louis Poulsen elicit a Scandinavian air in the master bedroom. "It feels like the most luxurious hotel suite, and it's where we get to sleep every night," says one of the owners.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The soothing interior aesthetic also continues into the main bedroom, which features a built-in bookshelf above the bed and other solutions to maximize storage. Photo by Kevin Scott
The circular window seat was inspired by Thomas’s love for Los Angeles’s Spanish Colonial homes, while the built-in shelves were taken from a look Studio Shamshiri did for Sonia Boyajian Jewelry in L.A. Clay pieces Thomas found on her travels to Oaxaca fit nicely with the irregular shape of the shelving.
The pine door leads to the bathroom.
The guest room offers some extra space with an added monitor for when Jules and her husband need some solo time to work during the day.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
Reclaimed wood and lofted shelving trims the master bedroom.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
A Silhouette pendant by Ross Gardam hangs in the bedroom. The linens are from Cultiver, and the black throw pillows are from Figgoscope Curates. The alarm clock is by George Nelson for Vitra, and the resin objects by Emma Davies.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
The master bedroom, with a modern Case Study bed and vintage Atollo table lamps.
Instead of a basic doorway between the master bedroom and bath, we designed a divider wall that visually enlarges the space.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
The boutique hotel has 11 rooms, each of which contains mattresses from 2920 Sleep and Parachute linens.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
Master Bedroom View to Creek
Downstairs master bedroom
The spacious master bedroom has an original mantle, two built-in bookcases, and an enormous walk-in closet.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
The detached guest house is a spacious one-bedroom retreat, complete with a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom.
Master Bedroom
An additional bedroom with built-in bookshelves.
Modern and simple bedroom for the kids.
The floors of the bedrooms are all carpeted.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
Bedroom
Master bedroom night
Master bedroom from open walk-in closet area
Master bedroom daytime