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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : travertine

Bedroom Night Stands Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Master Bedroom
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
The bedroom all but merges with the landscape thanks to frameless sliding glass doors from Sky-Frame.
A look inside the master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling.
Master Bedroom