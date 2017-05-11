Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : terrazzo

Bedroom Night Stands Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
A vintage article in Good Housekeeping magazine illuminated the 1953 Benit House in Houston. When Steve Curry, principal at Curry Boudreaux Architects, and his wife Martha bought it they spent 11 years painstakingly renovating it to resemble its original form in the article, including a red front door, matching planter boxes divided by a glass wall, and sliding doors separating the dining room from the walled garden. But after Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, the couple were forced to restore it yet again, replacing flooring, woodwork, and rusted metal to bring it back to its midcentury pink brick and terrazzo glory.
Large sliding glass doors lead to the backyard pool.
This skylit master bedroom was added in a renovation that introduced a new wing to the house. The sliding teak bathroom door is from the same company that made the teak divider in the dining room.
The stunning master bedroom has a gorgeous orb fireplace.
Minimal furnishing conveys an aesthetic that is neutral and linear
The hotel was conceived as a box that contains layers of the past and expressed the roots of its unique heritage site.
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
An Alchemy bed from CB2 is flanked by marble-topped night stands. The Krisztian Mecs for Intueri Light pendants are from Lumens.