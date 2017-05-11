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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : terra cotta tile

Bedroom Night Stands Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The main bedroom
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
The apartment features a rug by EligoStudio for cc-tapis, lighting by Foscarini, kitchen appliances by Smeg, Vitra chairs, tableware by Bitossi, and a bed by Moroso for Diesel Living.
The renovated studio/pool house in the backyard features a bedroom, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. The bedside lighting is from Apparatus, and the Robusto cement floor tiles are from Clé. The tone-on-tone painting is by Trevor Paglen.
Bedding from Toast tk a John Lewis bed. The
All the suites effortlessly juxtapose history and modernity.
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.
The wood ceilings continue throughout the house. The master suite has a private patio.
Bedroom with a view.
The bunk beds are original only repainted and treated to updated detailing.