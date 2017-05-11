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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : slate

Bedroom Night Stands Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
On the lower level, punched windows frame select views.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.