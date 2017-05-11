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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Night Stands Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A new window above the bed, as well as new drywall and paint, make for a light and bright space.
Master Bedroom Entrance
One of the home's spacious bedrooms.
A ceiling fresco and mosaic floor steal the limelight in the Royal Junior suite.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
Sleeping space with original local art
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.
The second bedroom has been converted into a nursery.
All of the bedrooms have a spacious, yet midcentury feel.
The master bedroom also features sliding doors out to the patio.
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.
Off the living room, Samuel uses this den as a second sleeping spot, or "guestroom nook." Crumbling basket-weave texture was covered with painted wood paneling and the headboard is a DIY.
The principle bedroom has deck access and views into the mountains.
Pocketing glass doors open the master bedroom to the back yard