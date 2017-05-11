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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : plywood

Bedroom Night Stands Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The lofted bedroom’s low plywood walls make the space simultaneously open and cozy. Plywood also clads the ceiling, a cohesive design thread the homeowners love. “The enveloping plywood is gorgeous – we find ourselves meditating on the angles, the wood grain, and the way the light washes over it at various times of day,” they muse.
The original brown linoleum in the kitchen and living room, the unattractive wood flooring in the main bedroom, and the bright blue plywood flooring in the guest bedroom gave way to whitewashed plywood, which will eventually be covered with true hardwood flooring.
design based on Dom van der Laan's harmonious series of proportions
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
detail
before & after
In the bedroom, a custom tie-dyed wool blanket by Project Room lies on top of linens by Coyuchi. The large painting is by John Finneran, and the Eames chair is an heirloom from Lizz’s family. The space also features a Componibili Bio nightstand by Anna Castelli Ferrieri from Kartell, along with a “Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona” painting by John Finneran and an “Untitled” painting by Jennifer Boysen.
To make the most of a 900-square-foot home, Keiko and Takuhiro Shinomoto reworked an old garage into a guest room and clad the interior with unfinished plywood to match the home’s modern and unfussy aesthetic.
The two bedrooms were made to be equally simplistic, with just enough to feel comfortable.