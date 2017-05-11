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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Night Stands Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Wing-like nightstands fold up on either side of the bed that Antonio designed for himself. The headboard and trim near the floor are painted a darker blue shade than the rest of the room.
A Floyd Platform bed and Headboard supports a mattress from Tuft and Needle and Parachute linens in a warm oatmeal color. The artwork is from the Poster Club.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
In total, the home has three bedrooms, including a master suite that offers a fully remodeled bath with marble countertops and a double vanity. Here, one of the other two bedrooms, which features multiple windows overlooking the garden.
Parachute established itself as a contemporary home goods company with products like their linen bedding made of European flax.
Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.
A wardrobe with wooden doors on the first floor bedroom contains and hides the shower and toilet.
Intended for a much bigger room in the family’s previous home, the bed was designed by Hill and is covered in Maharam fabric in a doily print called Intricate 001 Charcoal. The side tables are from West Elm, and the AJ table lamp is by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen.
A sparsely furnished bedroom opens onto the second-floor balcony. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The master bedroom, which is painted a soothing green-gray, features a chair and nesting tables in Oregon pine designed by Grete Jalk in the 1960s, and a standing lamp by Isamu Noguchi. The armchair is by Gerald Summers. The couple found the overhead fixture at an auction.