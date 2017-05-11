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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Night Stands Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
In the renovation of their 1920s bungalow in Los Angeles, homeowners chose Mark Motonaga and Guy Clouse opted for Dawn Pink paint by Benjamin Moore in the main bedroom—even painting the ceiling for an enveloping effect.
A small balcony connects one of the bedrooms on the second level to the landscape.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
"We added the triangular transom to be able to see the continuation of the ceiling beams, as well as get more sunlight into the bedroom," says Azin.
The couple’s bedroom overlooks the surrounding Ojai landscape. To the left of the windows is a coveted drawing by Guy Dill.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
The wall color in the bedroom, which carries over from the main living area, is a mix of four Sherwin-Williams paints.
The four suites are dressed in similar fashion with timber-trimmed framing elements, glossy Serax side tables, colored doors, and beds designed by Studio Juju. The exaggerated proportions of the bed legs evoke comfort and stability.
Sleek whitened-maple storage lines the threshold between the master bedroom and the nest room. A pocket door separates them.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
Now, the lower level glazing mimics that of the upper level for consistency. The interior door to the right is direct access to the new private bath.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
The bright and airy master suite features a large walk-in closet, as well as a private sun deck.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
Certain lighter color hues—such as whites, neutrals, blues, and greens—can elicit calming effects.
In an opposite corner of the apartment, the master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows along two sides, as well as direct access to a private section of the terrace. The bright space also includes not one but two full bathrooms.
Floor-to-ceiling windows open the master bedroom to panoramic views. Flanking a bed from Living Divani are bedside tables and lamps from Originals Furniture Singapore. The flooring is stained oak.
Sliding doors allow each of the two bedrooms to have direct access to the backyard patio.
The X Suites' bedrooms all have ceiling-height windows that look out onto the grounds. The blanket is by Coyuchi.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The lofted bedroom enjoys a view of the treetops.
In a nod to the 1960s, a blush palette and gold accents permeate the dome.
One of the other three bedrooms.
The blue-and-white "Porcelain" room features a canopy bed and a mix of velvet, brass, and wood.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
The master bedroom also has a full, en-suite bath.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
Instead of a basic doorway between the master bedroom and bath, we designed a divider wall that visually enlarges the space.
"It's okay to be bold," Henderson says of the indigo-hued bedroom. "I’m still under the impression that almost everyone loves blue, so I think this is not only okay to do, but actually something that can really add value." The color is French Beret from Benjamin Moore.
The master suite is a dark and moody retreat.
The bedroom is airy but cozy. Wrinkly sheets are a “problem” that Hartley gives “zero care units” about. Adding a pop of color is a plum-hued pillow from Motif Pillows on Etsy.
Inside the bedroom.
Design development firm ASH NYC has transformed an early 20th century Renaissance Revival building in downtown Detroit that once housed the famous Wurlitzer Company into The Siren Hotel. Opened in March 2018, The Siren has 106 colorful guest rooms, a carefully curated food, beverage, and retail program, and one of Detroit's only rooftop bars with views into Comerica Park. Each room has a private bathroom finished with colorful custom terrazzo tile and vanity, as well as a mix of vintage and custom furniture and lighting.
The bedroom contains an ingenious closet system similar to library stacks. These large sliding cabinets open up to make way for Zulaikha and Laurence as they hang their clothes or access anything else kept in storage.
"I think of the bed as intimate space, and putting the bed away—having it out of sight when not in use—is satisfying," says Milan Hughston, who reconfigured his West Village apartment with the help of architect Joel Sanders. This custom-designed Murphy bed, concealed by day behind the gold curtain, is well built; it's ergonomically easy to lower and has a firm sleeping surface.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
stargazing suite
In this muted, gray bedroom, two Edison bulbs are suspended from the ceiling with bright, orange cords, lending a hint of color that instantly adds character and intrigue to the space.
A look at one of the three bedrooms.
The clients’ eclectic collection of antiques made for interesting vignettes rich with form and texture. They are integrated along with new pieces, such as the Pirogue bench from Christian Liaigre and a custom nightstand from Meyer Wells.
The existing footprint and scale of spaces was reworked to suit the clients’ specific needs. This included converting the indoor pool pavilion, which wasn’t in use, into a spacious and light-filled master bedroom suite.
An IKEA bed is layered with cozy textiles in the guest bedroom.
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
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