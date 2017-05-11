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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : concrete

Bedroom Night Stands Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bed has a niche for storing books.
The couple’s bedroom opens directly into a private recessed courtyard, offering an intimate space to gather away from the busy street above.
Primary Suite
A bedroom on the ground level juxtaposes the saved stonework with an exposed wood ceiling and lime plaster walls.
In the bedroom, personal touches like an heirloom chest and a painting by Nick complement an Akari Light Sculpture and a blanket from the local Carpenter Hotel’s shop.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
The Heddle Suite is "the look is one of New England design turned on its head
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
Escalante Escape bedroom/exterior
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
Vintage Danish shelving and lighting from &Tradition and Louis Poulsen elicit a Scandinavian air in the master bedroom. "It feels like the most luxurious hotel suite, and it's where we get to sleep every night," says one of the owners.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a balcony overlooking a leafy canopy. The timber ceiling mirrors the one on the ground floor.
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
before & after
The guesthouse bedroom features a large window. With the exception of the large sliding glass wall, all windows are standard sizes. “We kept to standard sizes of sheet goods and materials for the cabinetry and fireplace metal panels to help to dial in the cost without sacrificing the essence of the project,” reveals architect Hunter Gundersen.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
The joinery throughout the home is crafted from solid American oak with a subtle white oil finish. The principal bedroom on the first floor features a bespoke headboard with built-in shelves and concealed storage. The bedside lights are the Ginger range of timber lamps by Marset.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
Sconces by George Nelson for Herman Miller flank Jessy and Steve’s bed. The painting was a wedding gift.
A built-in cabinet of straight grain Douglas fir separate the sleeping area from the bathroom.
The east side of the house—the secondary residence—is set back from the master bedroom in the primary residence so that it has direct sunrise views through corner glazing.
The master bedroom opens onto the sunken courtyard, which has a three-story wall to the rear. This wall is planted with creeping vines that will develop over time, creating a green space.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
A look at the bedroom located next to the kitchen.
Natural light permeates the brickwork to illuminate a bedroom.
All three bedrooms open up to the outdoor courtyard.
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
In the master bedroom, Leger bedside tables by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti sit alongside a Lifesteel bed by Antonio Citterio for Flexform in the master bedroom. The linens are by Coyuchi. Glass sliders lead to a large deck.
The master suite, a box within a box, includes a walnut feature topped with another Polygal panel.
A guest room off the kitchen provides shared light to both spaces.
The bedrooms open up to the landscape for a tree house–like feel.
The master features a Haiti Home headboard, West Elm side tables, TRNK light, Parachute linens, and a Block Shop Textiles throw.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
“The master bedroom’s midnight blue ceiling is extremely seductive and calming,” says Spencer. “I genuinely encourage people to explore options that are a little out of the box.”
Like all the interior rooms, the furniture elements in the master bedroom have been built into the architecture, making efficient use of the compact space.
One of five bedrooms in the mains residence, the master bedroom features custom-designed furniture and a wrap-around glass walls. The numerous bedrooms make the property attractive for use as a vacation rental.
The master bedroom features a Nakashima bed, bench, and coffee table with a Lauki bedside table.
The spacious bedroom is neatly tucked behind glass walls, offering a quiet place of refuge. In the distance, stackable laundry units and storage separate the bath from the walk-in closet.
The upper bedroom opens onto a grassy balcony that’s protected by a cantilevered roof.
An angular window lets occupants in the bed look into the treetops.
A 2009 neon piece by Adair hangs over the bed. "The design of the house doesn’t inform my work, but perhaps gives me a supporting space to hang artwork or visualize the clean spaces that I intend my work to hang in," says Adair. "As an artist, to have clean lines and white walls with natural light is a dream to test hang work."
The master bedroom accesses a private, secluded courtyard.
A look at one of four double-height bedrooms in the tallest structure. Each one comes with a “tapanco,” or loft, for sleeping or reading.
The bed in the master suite, which features views of the verdant surroundings, is dressed with white linens. The bedside tray table by Cult Design is from Hay.
The King Desaspada Hebpurn bed from UrbanSpace Interiors features two zodiac pillows from Marfa—a Gemini for him and a Scorpio for her. The side tables are also from UrbanSpace Interiors. The pendant in blackened brass is from Allied Maker, and the rug is a vintage Herki Runner from Black Sheep Unique.
Eric Trine of Amigo Modern designed the lounge chairs outside the tents. The fire pits are by Stahl.
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