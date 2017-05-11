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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : ceramic tile

Bedroom Night Stands Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
Andy Shustykevych
Decor is kept clean and minimal to allow ornate details of the space to shine.
Old meets new with original tile, updated moulding, and a contemporary splash of paint.
Atelier du Pont crafted the mix of different headboards—look out for the built-in nightstands— for the bedrooms.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
Ocotillo Suite is split level with one king bed, one queen bed, a living room and fireplace, and bathroom.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
This midcentury bedroom employs a period piece for a ceiling light: the Artemis maple ceiling fan with an incorporated LED light honors the period with organic, undulating forms.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The airy open feel extends to the master suite.
Designed in an architectural style that was popular in the Miami Beach area in the 1950s, the hotel—with its rattan chairs and soothing aquamarine palette—is a pared-down, retro-inspired jungle oasis. All the floor tiles were designed by Haag who had them custom-made in Guadalajara with Mooma Mosaicos. The walls in the guest rooms were made with local sand mixed with white cement. A type of local limestone, known as Mayan stone, was used for the feature wall at the back of the bar. A water bio-digester treatment plant was incorporated so that water can be treated on-site and used for watering the lush gardens surrounding the property.
The Bunk Room, located on the first floor, has direct pool access. Custom built in bunk beds provide the perfect accommodations for a group of friends.
A Case Study bed and Nelson ball lamp make for a cozy nook in the guest room, which has a private outdoor patio. White walls and black steel window frames serve to accentuate the home’s unique geometry.
The patio is accessed from the master bedroom via a large pivot door. The bed and mirror are from Crate and Barrel; the pendant is from Droog. The couple made the wall sconces themselves.