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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : cement tile

Bedroom Night Stands Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
Patterned hydraulic tiles on the bedroom floor.
Beautiful minimal interiors are featured throughout.
The bedroom features a floating wall, with beautiful views on three sides.