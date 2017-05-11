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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : carpet

Bedroom Night Stands Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The original crown molding and Victorian detailing was left in place. The headboard is made from Elba Blue Marble.
Every retailer has a different return policy, and you should make sure you have fully read and understand the policy before completing your purchase.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.
Ivy’s bedroom is a source of joy, with its collaged art wall and colorful bedding.
The sunny master bedroom encapsulates the couple’s minimalist, midcentury aesthetic.
While most of her home renovation focused on the den, Keri had floating shelves built in the primary bedroom for streamlined storage. During the pandemic, she's been extra diligent about sticking to a nighttime routine that includes a chance to wind down. "It can be a tough habit to break, but keep electronics out of your bed," she advises. A West Elm bed is accessorized with pillows and a throw from The Citizenry.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
The new principal bedroom is tucked at the rear of the home, where it benefits from a small outdoor terrace capped with a privacy screen.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
The guest bedroom is located at the front of the home, and it features both a skylight and a glazed wall section overlooking the street. A glazed door provides access to the front porch.
In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
Located above the kitchen, the master bedroom feels like its own retreat with vaulted ceilings, colorful accents, and a bathtub positioned in an angled nook.
The master bedroom is located just off the living area. An original Preway Malm freestanding fireplace—in the rarely-found 'ball' shape—sets the tone and adds warmth to the space.
The master bedroom features oversized sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool area.
The second bedroom benefits from lots of natural light.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
Another spacious bedroom with an ensuite bath.
The master bedroom also features expansive glass sliders leading out to the pool area.
The master bedroom features a blue and green "Love" wall hanging by Robert Indiana.
In a child’s room, Marimekko fabric covers a West Elm daybed.
The second bedroom is located beneath the A-frame’s apex. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the nook is a cozy yet bright place to start and end each day.
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
A cozy schoolhouse room, with plenty of books on the matching nightstands.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
The soothing bedroom juts out slightly from the rest of the house, creating a courtyard outside.
The wood-beamed ceilings continue into the bedrooms, which overlook the quiet yard. New carpeting adds a fresh feeling to the spaces.
Previous owners combined the two tiny children's bedrooms to create a larger master bedroom with added storage.
Deep yellows can warm up any space. PPG Pittsburgh Paints' Wright Mustard (FLLW321) and Glidden’s Wheat Stalk (30YY 52/515) are two paint colors that complement contemporary midcentury-inspired interiors.
The master suite is located just off the living room and features electronic blackout shades.
A spacious guest suite sits on the opposite side of the living room. The layout provides plenty of privacy for both bedrooms.
There are four bedrooms in total. All of which are standard Eichler bedroom size.
A standard king guest room has a welcoming retro vibe thanks to exposed brick and a headboard fashioned from an old church pew.
The master suite is located in a corner of the home and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
A view of another bedroom.
Upstairs, a Richard Prince painting hangs in one of the two guest rooms.
The house has three bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room.
One of the other four bedrooms.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom has a Japanese vibe thanks to shoji screens, which slide to reveal the home's hidden highlight.
The master suite has a split bath with modern fixtures and a “tiled Roman spa shower” with a glass sliding door that leads to the garden.
The home features dramatic wood ceilings throughout.
The masterfully designed floor plan separates the public and private space. Almost every room opens to the outdoors.
To create this accent wall, Rose measured and cut each piece of wood at 30 and 60 degree angles, nailed them into the wall, caulked, and spray painted. This cost her a total of $20. The bed frame, she snagged from Ikea (Kopardal). Bedding is Nate Berkus from Target, and the throw is Opalhouse from Target.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The home bears some similarity to Frey's own residence, Frey House 2.
To maximize space in the kids' room, Thomas used a bunk and trundle full bed that fits adults as well as children. The beds are topped with organic checked sheets from Pottery Barn Kids and alpaca teddy bears from The Little Market. A Justina Blakeney wall hangings adds a pop of texture. “I wanted the room to be kid friendly but adult appropriate—so I kept the color palette neutral and chose pieces that would work for any guest, like this cute night stand, modern book shelf, and minimalistic reading lights (the Stella Sconce by Mitzi).”
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
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