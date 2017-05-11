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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : night stands/floors : bamboo

Bedroom Night Stands Bamboo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom is furnished with V-leg beside tables and a bed from Modernica’s Case Study Furniture line.
An Alvar Aalto stool serves as a side table in the bedroom. The north-facing window brings in ample natural light.