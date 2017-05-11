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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/lighting : table

Bedroom Lamps Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
As is typical in Bangalore, the windows incorporate concrete <i>jalis</i>, lattice-like concrete screens that allow light and air to pass through while also serving a privacy function.
Primary Suite
The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
A study area with a lofted bed.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
A modern, white-and-maple dresser from Article with black leather pulls not only adds much-needed storage, but also helps temper the girlish feel of the room, which Mamrie shares with her boyfriend. The Mitzi table lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting, with its playful black squiggles, is Thomas's favorite piece in the home.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
"I wanted to make things look really nice and not spend a lot of money, but it takes time. It's not something that happens overnight," says Alex of scouting for furniture and decor.
The "Jungle Room" is swathed in Benjamin Moore’s Lehigh Green.
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
Vitra’s Uten.Silo wall organizer hangs above a desk. The Primo chair is by Konstantin Grcic.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
Birched plywood shelving was installed in the loft bedroom.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
Drape them over your couch, the foot of your bed, or your shoulders as you work from home—these throw blankets are as versatile as they are cozy.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
Porter reconfigured the space to make room for a nearby art studio, and the siting of the bed now enjoys lake views.
The unit's one bedroom offers a full-width window allowing in natural light.
The master suite is enclosed with a glass wall on one side. The glass wall is a sound barrier, yet also admits light from the exterior windows when desired.
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
In total, the home includes four bedrooms, all of which benefit from the home's many windows. A leaded glass window above the headboard originally looked down into the living room.
The master suite is located on the third floor and features an elegant black marble fireplace, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a steam shower. Shown here, the light and airy fourth floor features another two of the home's five bedrooms, in addition to a huge loft-like second living space that's complete with its own kitchenette and bath.
Exposed wood finishes continue into the bedrooms. Large, sliding doors frame picturesque views of the forest waiting outside.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
Echoing the living room's color palette, the guest bedroom features a mix of Benjamin Moore "Mozart Blue" and "Heavenly Blue."
Rustic wood beams and a painted green arch create a soothing background for the master bedroom. Here, like the guest room, the bed is from Inmod.
In an opposite corner of the apartment, the master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows along two sides, as well as direct access to a private section of the terrace. The bright space also includes not one but two full bathrooms.
In total, the penthouse features 11 bedrooms, all of which include adjoining bathrooms.
The expansive bedroom features dark hardwood floors that contrast with the crisp, white ceiling and columns. Darker hues of green, blue, and gray add to the palette.
Bedding from Toast tk a John Lewis bed. The
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