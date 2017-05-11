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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/lighting : accent

Bedroom Lamps Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
A new, linear window high up in the wall lets in light, but doesn’t call for blinds to ensure privacy. "When you're in either bedroom, you just see blue skies and palm trees," says Emily of the new window configuration. "And it’s just such a great little hack, especially if you are reconfiguring windows for basically anywhere in L.A., where you're on top of your neighbors."
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
A look at one of the property's other cabins, all of which were built at the turn of the nineteenth century and have been renovated to offer modern amenities.
Inside, several of the larger A-frame cabins feature a bright second floor, which the couple updated with a simple coat of white paint. Their goal was to freshen the spaces without making them feel overly modern or fancy.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
A vintage, goat-hair Moroccan rug overlaid on a larger, textured wool rug from Armadillo & Co. adds visual interest and a warm color palette in this bedroom designed by Ginny Macdonald.
An Artemide NH Wall sconce sits over an antique bedside table.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
The main bedroom of Villa Ro includes a freestanding tub made of local black marble.
The "Jungle Room" is swathed in Benjamin Moore’s Lehigh Green.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
The fireplace was retained, and a door was installed to provide access to the new bathroom.
In the third-floor master suite, a core of storage separates the bed and bathroom.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
In one of the bedrooms, the bed is by Huppé and the linens are from The Company Store.
A funky, angled shelf sits under the window by the bed, creating a nightstand.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
Porter reconfigured the space to make room for a nearby art studio, and the siting of the bed now enjoys lake views.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
Timberframed loft
The ensuite bathtub in the master also takes in the view. "To have that experience of sitting in the tub and then having this patch of red light move across you, would probably be my favorite detail," says Edwards Anker.
The renovated master bedroom features a restored seamless corner window with metal factory sash components—a trademark design element for Walter. Another wing of the structure also contains an original family apartment, which Grant and Sparkes are planning to renovate next.
The window frame was also lined in wood.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
The bed loft in the El Toro can accommodate a California king mattress and is surrounded by windows trimmed in reclaimed, vertical grain, clear heart redwood.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The pop-up suite includes a large, comfortable bed for two.
Airbnb has partnered with Musée du Louvre to celebrate 30 years of the museum's iconic pyramid.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
Both bedrooms are fitted with California-king beds, sizable closets, and en-suite bathrooms.
The Woom Room bed frames, which consist of multiple pieces of plywood slotted together like jigsaw pieces, are individually assembled by a team of EJ Ryder workers to reflect the curvature and coziness of the womb.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
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