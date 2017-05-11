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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/furniture : storage

Bedroom Lamps Storage Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Andy Shustykevych
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
Master Bedroom
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
Using wood pallets, a common shipping material, is a cost-effective (and, if they're reused, also eco-friendly) solution for a low-lying mattress that doesn't sit directly on the floor. Its wood construction pairs well with just about any color palette, and it can also be painted.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
Exposed beams and rafters crown the guest bedroom.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
Small niches on both sides of the Murphy bed function as bedside tables. Drawers and cabinets of various sizes offer storage on both sides of the bed.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The shading structure at the front of the home allows more light to enter the front bedroom than a traditional veranda would have.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
The bed loft in the El Toro can accommodate a California king mattress and is surrounded by windows trimmed in reclaimed, vertical grain, clear heart redwood.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
The residence has four bedrooms, all of which have been meticulously renovated.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
The master bedroom features a Pedro Useche coat rack and an Eames chair.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
Ori's Pocket Closet is installed on a robotic rail. It opens and closes using a built-in controller, a smartphone, or voice control.
The Pocket Closet takes up the space of two wardrobes, yet it can serve as a walk-in closet, desk, entertainment center, or dining bar.
The bedroom is furnished with Once Milano hand-painted quilts.
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