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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/furniture : rockers

Bedroom Lamps Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
The master bedroom connects to the outside effortlessly.
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX