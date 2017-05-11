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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Lamps Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Andy Shustykevych
Primary Suite
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
A bedroom on the ground level juxtaposes the saved stonework with an exposed wood ceiling and lime plaster walls.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
In the bedroom, personal touches like an heirloom chest and a painting by Nick complement an Akari Light Sculpture and a blanket from the local Carpenter Hotel’s shop.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
Master bedroom, Maison JJ Joubert
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
A new window above the bed, as well as new drywall and paint, make for a light and bright space.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
The double bedroom located around the corner from the kitchen also comes with plenty of storage, including a custom-designed closet.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The bedroom closets are painted in soft colors—Dulux Shetland Lace and Lama—to create what Litera describes as “special, warm moments” that add a sense of comfort and closeness to the lofty spaces.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
This clean-lined home designed by Lim + Lu makes use of materials like rattan, oak, and volcanic slate to create an island vibe.
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