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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/floors : slate

Bedroom Lamps Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.