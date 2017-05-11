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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/floors : rug

Bedroom Lamps Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.
A study area with a lofted bed.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
The bedroom measures 10' x 8' and features windows along one side and a corner.
A look at one of the property's other cabins, all of which were built at the turn of the nineteenth century and have been renovated to offer modern amenities.
A vintage, goat-hair Moroccan rug overlaid on a larger, textured wool rug from Armadillo & Co. adds visual interest and a warm color palette in this bedroom designed by Ginny Macdonald.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
In the third-floor master suite, a core of storage separates the bed and bathroom.
One of the guest bedrooms is illuminated by a skylight in the corner, above a built-in desk.
The master bedroom features the same bespoke stained oak veneer joinery as the kitchen. A skylight floods the room with natural light.
Instead of purchasing Memorial Day party or cookout supplies, consider donating those funds to a veterans charity. Charity Navigator lists some highly rated military and veteran organizations to help make sure your contribution goes to a trustworthy program.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
In total, the home includes four bedrooms, all of which benefit from the home's many windows. A leaded glass window above the headboard originally looked down into the living room.
The master suite is located on the third floor and features an elegant black marble fireplace, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a steam shower. Shown here, the light and airy fourth floor features another two of the home's five bedrooms, in addition to a huge loft-like second living space that's complete with its own kitchenette and bath.
A peek at one another one of the light-filled bedrooms on the top floor, which can also be revamped into a home office, studio, or meditation area, depending on the buyer's needs.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
An Eames rocker and a Noguchi lamp round out the cozy, daylit bedroom.
Henni sleeping in her Kalon Studio Caravan crib.
Parachute established itself as a contemporary home goods company with products like their linen bedding made of European flax.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
In the Yabu and Pushelberg-designed bedrooms, rolls of wax-dipped canvas replace traditional headboards, and a muted color palette creates a cozy, nostalgic retreat. “There's a sort of Father Knows Best honesty to the rooms, a sweetness that makes you think of childhood, and of comfort,” says Glenn Pushelberg. Smart, space-saving solutions include under-bed storage and a peg wall on which hangs a writing desk and a fold-up chair.
Carter's wife Fiona crafted a woven plant holder for above the bed.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
One of the other three bedrooms.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
One of Thomas’s favorite color combinations from the ’40s was rust and pink, which she used in the guest bedroom. "I would not have thought of painting a room red (we’ve all seen that Sex and the City episode), but when I saw the sample of Spice of Life by Dunn Edwards, I was really surprised," she says. "It’s rich, and almost like a mood ring—it changes in depth and hue based on the time of day and what’s next to it."
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