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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Lamps Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A new window above the bed, as well as new drywall and paint, make for a light and bright space.
A peek at the master bedroom, with Cato's nursery located steps away.
One of the home's spacious bedrooms.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.