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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/floors : plywood

Bedroom Lamps Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
The master bedroom features a fully glazed wall that opens up to the lush courtyard, extending the living space outside. Storage is concealed behind full-height timber doors.