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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Lamps Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
In total, the home has three bedrooms, including a master suite that offers a fully remodeled bath with marble countertops and a double vanity. Here, one of the other two bedrooms, which features multiple windows overlooking the garden.
Parachute established itself as a contemporary home goods company with products like their linen bedding made of European flax.
"I added pendant lamps, reading lamps, table lamps, and floor lamps for a cozy mood," she explains. "The light sources emanating from varying heights creates a wonderful atmosphere."
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
A sparsely furnished bedroom opens onto the second-floor balcony. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The master bedroom, which is painted a soothing green-gray, features a chair and nesting tables in Oregon pine designed by Grete Jalk in the 1960s, and a standing lamp by Isamu Noguchi. The armchair is by Gerald Summers. The couple found the overhead fixture at an auction.