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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/floors : marble

Bedroom Lamps Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom faces walls of glazing that frame tropical views. The bedroom connects to the master bath with a double vanity as well as a spacious walk-in closet in a separate room. The floors are Galala marble.
Bedroom