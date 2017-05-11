Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/floors : concrete

Bedroom Lamps Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
Primary Suite
A study area with a lofted bed.
A bedroom on the ground level juxtaposes the saved stonework with an exposed wood ceiling and lime plaster walls.
In the bedroom, personal touches like an heirloom chest and a painting by Nick complement an Akari Light Sculpture and a blanket from the local Carpenter Hotel’s shop.
“Each room is a color box with a specific color from floor to ceiling,” says Alix. “It creates a kind of unity.”
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
“The master bedroom’s midnight blue ceiling is extremely seductive and calming,” says Spencer. “I genuinely encourage people to explore options that are a little out of the box.”
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
The picture window in the bedroom frames one of two trees on the site.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
The holiday rental can comfortably accommodate four to six people—or eight if four are children.
This small, L-shaped apartment by Studio AC has a bed box with an arched doorway with white walls and plywood finishings.
The residence has four bedrooms, all of which have been meticulously renovated.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
In a bedroom, the walnut live-edge bed is a custom design from Emily Summers Design Associates.
The Massaro House main residence includes three bedrooms.
Factory windows and high ceilings give the space a cool industrial feel.
This bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.
The home once held three bedrooms, but previous owners removed the wall that separated two of them. The adjacent space now hosts a Joybird couch with a pull-out bed, and a workspace, and it can be separated by a curtain for privacy.
For a bedroom accent wall, Nagel chose Justina Blakeney's Cosmic Desert wallpaper in teal, also from Hygge and West, and paired it with a Joybird bed and bright red curtains.
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
The master bedroom.
A Cassini 720 black-and-white armchair stands at the entrance of the sleeping area.
A look at the second zone of the home, which contains a custom-designed bed.
A 270-square-foot guest room includes a poured concrete tub with a rainhead shower.
Reading and working spaces have been oriented toward an inner courtyard. A new subterranean passageway connects the transformed farmhouse with the enlarged barn.
Says homeowner Dentand, "You come here and you sleep well. I think that this is the most relaxing place that I have ever been."
Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors. “The mountains across the way are almost like another wall—they contain the space to the point that you feel like you’re in a much bigger space, that you’re part of the overall landscape,” says Bolander. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX
12