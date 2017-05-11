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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/lighting : wall

Bedroom Dresser Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
Afternoon sunshine casts a graphic beam on the wall of the master bedroom.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
Oceanair blinds offer privacy in the back bedroom.
Each twin bed in the bunk room over the back porch gets its own Morgan Black sconce from Crate and Barrel. The rest of the furniture was sourced by the homeowners.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
"I tend to keep the color palette pretty simple—whites, neutrals, with some black and blues. I like to layer textures to create a space that feels clean, cozy, and calming," says Amanda. An indigo dyed blanket from Mali adds texture atop Serena & Lily bedding in the bedroom.
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
Descience Lab also crafted standalone furniture pieces to complement the overall scheme.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
Herringbone-patterned oak floors continue into the two bedrooms.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
Timberframed loft
Located on the upper floor, stacked above the main living spaces, each sleeping room has its own exquisite views of the surrounding hills.
The cheery blue paint continues into the bedroom.
The guest bedroom offers an impressive view. Expansive clerestory and picture windows from Western Window Systems complete the floor-to-ceiling effect.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
All the suites effortlessly juxtapose history and modernity.
The peaceful upper deck is accessed via the master bedroom.
A peek at one of the two bedrooms.
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
Master bedroom
A view into the sleeping nook.
Along with antiques, the design team sourced many of the pieces throughout the home from Los Angeles showrooms and boutiques like Nickey Kehoe, Blackman Cruz, Thomas Hayes Studio, JF Chen, and for bedding and accessories, Garde. Here, a guest house bedroom directly opens onto nature.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Instead of televisions, rooms are outfitted with vinyl record players and a curated music collection.
The master bedroom.
In the master bedroom, Durell's custom-designed bed and dresser remain.
This room, like many in the mansion, features a chandelier and a fireplace.
One of the mansion's 10 bedrooms.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
Studio 10 concealed lighting fixtures and electronic appliances to keep the space clean, pure, and fantastical.
One of the bedrooms features a Cedar & Moss pendant and pillows by Block Shop Textiles.
The Ex of In House bedroom.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The master bedroom overlooks the stunning hillside scenery.
A George Nelson Cigar wall sconce joins a Crate &amp; Barrel dresser in the master bedroom.
The large, metal framed mirror allows daylight from the window to reflect within the space. The brass-plated light switch is a reproduction authentic to the original era of the home.
The new master bedroom is a mix of subtle colors, natural linens, wood textures, and curated artwork.
The bedrooms and bathrooms feature beautiful ceilings made of Scandinavian redwood.
Ample access to natural light and vaulted ceilings give the bedrooms an airy feel.
Bedroom with king bed.
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