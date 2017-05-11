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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Dresser Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Ikeda carefully considered the new uses that might involve the extended family when they visit. Thus, the detached guesthouse allows each family unit to have their own bedroom while staying together in the same place; features is the largest room in the guesthouse.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The bedroom for the two children includes a netted area, through which a red poinciana tree grows.
The master bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and a cool-touch 10-inch memory foam mattress beneath a large skylight. Compared to last year’s model, the 2020 Living Vehicle offers two feet of extra space.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The bedrooms can also open to the back courtyard. Wood floors are a warmer material in the bedroom and sync with the restored wood on the ceiling.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
Serving as the private living quarters for the couple, the retreat embraces warm, natural light while providing a quiet setting and breathtaking views.
A glimpse of master bathroom from the entrance.
The master bedroom suite is located at the front of the home.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
The master suite comes fully equipped with a large closet area, a private bath, a large sitting area with another fireplace, as well as a private deck that overlooks the courtyard.
A frosted glass divider separates the ensuite bath from the living space. A 2016 renovation expanded the master bath and transformed a utility closet into a large walk-in closet.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
The master bedroom.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
The master bedroom has a wall of windows trimmed with wood.
The house has three bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room.
A glass door in the master bedroom opens to a small terrace.
One of the bedrooms, featuring a whimsical mix of blue and fuchsia.
Outdoor views brighten the bedrooms.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The house include five bedrooms.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
In the master bedroom, Durell's custom-designed bed and dresser remain.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
The master bedroom.
A peek inside the master bedroom, also located upstairs.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
Ipe wood envelopes the master bedroom that overlooks spectacular views of the beach through a wall of glass.
A peek inside one of the more spacious tatami bedrooms that includes views of the interior garden, a mini bar, and an independent lounge within 225 square feet.
The bedrooms and gallery spaces are located within the concrete boxes.
The master bedroom is located near the back, and has a private balcony that provides cover for the patio off the living room below.
The chandelier in one of the bedrooms is by David Weeks.
One of the three bedrooms emotes a comfortable, relaxing feel with plush textiles and bedding. Again, full-height glazing brings the outdoor sunshine in.
The master bedroom has a bathroom with a spa-tub.
Since this home was primarily for the couple, rather than their grown children, they wanted a luxurious master bedroom. A Kichler fan circulates air above the bed.
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.
Master Suite
Master Bedroom