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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Dresser Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
The cozy bedroom overlooks views of the tree canopy. For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, we love this simple, cylindrical pendant light that offers just the right amount of soft light.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
Textiles from St. Frank accent the all-pink guest room.
The new bedroom overlooks the outdoor terrace and the High Line. In its previous location, the bedroom only had a light well for natural illumination.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
The master bedroom is at the end of the sleeping wing. The elliptical frosted glass pendant lamp was designed by British industrial designer Tim Rundle for New Zealand design brand Resident.
The firm designed a shape-shifting unit made up of several modules to maximize storage and flexibility. “It takes around two minutes to assemble or disassemble from the main modes,” says studio director Anna Parker.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
A peek at the master bedroom, with Cato's nursery located steps away.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
A peek into one of the bedrooms.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
Colorful, geometric artwork adds a playful touch to one of the home's four bedrooms.
The second bedroom.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Instead of televisions, rooms are outfitted with vinyl record players and a curated music collection.
This room, like many in the mansion, features a chandelier and a fireplace.
One of the mansion's 10 bedrooms.
This master suite has sliding doors to the backyard.
The stucco ceiling in the bedroom was restored.
One of the bedrooms features a Cedar & Moss pendant and pillows by Block Shop Textiles.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
Reconfiguring the home from three bedrooms to five bedrooms ensured that there would be not only enough space for the family of six, but also for the guests they love to entertain on the weekends.
The bedrooms have access to the spacious deck outdoors.
The nursery has a strong Scandinavian feel.
The master bedroom.
In the master bedroom the high triangular window is “excellent for stargazing,” says Rich.
Branchless plywood was used to create rustic planking for the interior walls and floors. An earthy and warm color scheme combined with sparse Scandinavian decor brings a touch of old world charm into this cozy, modern coastal retreat.
014.CASA PEX
The bedroom for the client's grandmother.
In the master bedroom, the ash bed was designed by Desai Chia and fabricated by Gary Cheadle of Woodbine; the dresser is by George Nelson for Herman Miller. Panes by Western Windows appear throughout the home. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Master bed room
Master bed room overlooking en-suit classic-European style bathroom sectioned off with a curtain for privacy.
The master bedroom flooring is inspired by old church floors, with painted black floor boards and broken surfaces giving the room a rustic contrast to the satin white and black walls. The beds by Gruppo Euromobil in both the bedrooms feature a simple construction in a headless design with the plank directly resting on low sideboards, painted in neutral pastel tones and adorned by black linen. Light enters the room creating an interesting silhouette through the cellular window shades from Hunter Douglas.
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