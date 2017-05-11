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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/lighting : accent

Bedroom Dresser Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
Master Bedroom
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
Descience Lab also crafted standalone furniture pieces to complement the overall scheme.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
Timberframed loft
The cheery blue paint continues into the bedroom.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The master bedroom has 10-foot sliding glass doors which provide views 15 feet above the trees, as well as exceptional cross-ventilation.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Instead of televisions, rooms are outfitted with vinyl record players and a curated music collection.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
A bedroom with matching built-ins.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
The chandelier in one of the bedrooms is by David Weeks.
Master bedroom with ensuite beyond
Master Suite