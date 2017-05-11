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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Dresser Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

The new design resulted in 2,250sf with an 11-foot high master bedroom and a 20-foot high kitchen space.
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
Master Bedroom
A citrus tree sits right outside double doors in the bedroom.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
"I tend to keep the color palette pretty simple—whites, neutrals, with some black and blues. I like to layer textures to create a space that feels clean, cozy, and calming," says Amanda. An indigo dyed blanket from Mali adds texture atop Serena & Lily bedding in the bedroom.
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
A long clerestory window sits above the bed in the master bedroom.
The master bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and a cool-touch 10-inch memory foam mattress beneath a large skylight. Compared to last year’s model, the 2020 Living Vehicle offers two feet of extra space.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
A look at one of the home’s three bedrooms.
In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
The bedrooms can also open to the back courtyard. Wood floors are a warmer material in the bedroom and sync with the restored wood on the ceiling.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
Another spacious bedroom with an ensuite bath.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
The bedroom feels secluded and looks out to a garden. The credenza is from Herman Miller and the circular bedspread is from HAY.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
Located on the upper floor, stacked above the main living spaces, each sleeping room has its own exquisite views of the surrounding hills.
All the suites effortlessly juxtapose history and modernity.
The peaceful upper deck is accessed via the master bedroom.
The wood-beamed ceilings continue into the bedrooms, which overlook the quiet yard. New carpeting adds a fresh feeling to the spaces.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
The King Desaspada Hebpurn bed from UrbanSpace Interiors features two zodiac pillows from Marfa—a Gemini for him and a Scorpio for her. The side tables are also from UrbanSpace Interiors. The pendant in blackened brass is from Allied Maker, and the rug is a vintage Herki Runner from Black Sheep Unique.
The master bedroom features sliding glass doors which provide direct access to the backyard pool.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
The master bedroom is awash with natural light and filled with warmth from the tongue-and-groove ceilings.
The master bedroom.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
The master bedroom also has sliding glass doors leading to the yard.
The bedroom maintains the simple palette with windows fabricated by the homeowner and Brazilian walnut flooring.
Upstairs, a Richard Prince painting hangs in one of the two guest rooms.
The house has three bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room.
Master bedroom
One of the bedrooms, featuring a whimsical mix of blue and fuchsia.
Outdoor views brighten the bedrooms.
A view into the sleeping nook.
Along with antiques, the design team sourced many of the pieces throughout the home from Los Angeles showrooms and boutiques like Nickey Kehoe, Blackman Cruz, Thomas Hayes Studio, JF Chen, and for bedding and accessories, Garde. Here, a guest house bedroom directly opens onto nature.
The serene master bedroom has a strong indoor/outdoor connection.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
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