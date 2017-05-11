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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Dresser Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
The main bedroom opens onto an outdoor deck with a Jacuzzi from which Tanner can enjoy great views of the ocean.
The couple’s children, who are in their thirties, often come to stay. The lower-floor bedroom beneath the library is used for their visits.
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
Master Bedroom
A modern, white-and-maple dresser from Article with black leather pulls not only adds much-needed storage, but also helps temper the girlish feel of the room, which Mamrie shares with her boyfriend. The Mitzi table lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting, with its playful black squiggles, is Thomas's favorite piece in the home.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
"A big part of the reason I sought out the apartment we live in now was due to its amazing bones and architectural details," says Amanda. "The 12-foot ceilings, French doors, and fireplaces that date back to the late 1800s feel like a little dose of Paris in Charleston."
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
A peek at the master bedroom, with Cato's nursery located steps away.
Sandstone block walls abound in this 1963 Winter Haven, Florida, ranch house that was designed by Gene Leedy, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio exemplify Leedy's love of indoor/outdoor living.
Henni sleeping in her Kalon Studio Caravan crib.
Timberframed loft
Rich wood paneling continues throughout the home, including all of the bedrooms.
The guest bedroom offers an impressive view. Expansive clerestory and picture windows from Western Window Systems complete the floor-to-ceiling effect.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
All units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club tout indoor/outdoor living.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
The third bedroom features a groovy stone inlay wall, which carries into the home from the exterior.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The guest rooms feature original designs by OMFGCO and Randolph Designs, one of which is a custom midcentury-inspired wall unit that acts as both media storage and a space divider. OMFGCO worked with Slowtide to create this custom modern floral print that can be found on the bedroom walls and in custom pool towels.
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
The master bedroom features a custom leather and steel bed, a collaboration by Geremia and fabricator Tod Von Mertens, and a rolled steel and Thassos marble fireplace.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
Four bedrooms, all generously sized, enjoy
A look at one of the three bedrooms, which is bright, airy, and has a tasteful mix of luxe materials.
The board and batten siding provides the perfect backdrop for a unique mix of locally crafted artwork.
The master suite has sliding doors that lead out to the exterior patio.
Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX
The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a large walk in closet.
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