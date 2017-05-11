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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : dresser/furniture : chair

Bedroom Dresser Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Ikeda carefully considered the new uses that might involve the extended family when they visit. Thus, the detached guesthouse allows each family unit to have their own bedroom while staying together in the same place; features is the largest room in the guesthouse.
“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
A vignette anchored by an Olga Fradina print in the second bedroom.
The new design resulted in 2,250sf with an 11-foot high master bedroom and a 20-foot high kitchen space.
While five of the 11 suites are located on the ground floor, the other six are housed on the upper level and include private balconies.
The hotel was built with sand-yellow bricks, a locally produced material that reflects the sun’s rays, keeping the rooms cool without the need for air conditioning.
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
An iconic First chair by Michele de Lucchi for Memphis sits under Antonio’s Rorschach paintings in the bedroom. "They're twins, made from an inkblot process," he says. When it came to buying the furniture he didn’t make, the architect thought about an adage from fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, and make it last."
The couple’s children, who are in their thirties, often come to stay. The lower-floor bedroom beneath the library is used for their visits.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
All-white furniture complete the purist design.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
The white palette brings tranquility into the master bedroom. The loftiness of the ceiling continues here, with highlighted beams to continue the industrial aesthetic.
Sandstone block walls abound in this 1963 Winter Haven, Florida, ranch house that was designed by Gene Leedy, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Sliding glass doors that lead to the patio exemplify Leedy's love of indoor/outdoor living.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
Elrod created the faux-canopy bed at the request of Hamling’s daughter.
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
All of the bedrooms have direct access to the outdoors.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
Herringbone-patterned oak floors continue into the two bedrooms.
The bedroom feels secluded and looks out to a garden. The credenza is from Herman Miller and the circular bedspread is from HAY.
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
Another of the bedrooms. The numerous windows allow natural light to seep into every corner of the home.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
Serving as the private living quarters for the couple, the retreat embraces warm, natural light while providing a quiet setting and breathtaking views.
A look inside one of the two bedrooms in one of the units.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
The sun-filled master bedroom offers a calming color palette and large window looking out on the surrounding hillside views.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
A peek into the second bedroom. All the original windows in the bedrooms were kept intact and reused. The bed frames were custom made to match the doors.
The master bedroom has 10-foot sliding glass doors which provide views 15 feet above the trees, as well as exceptional cross-ventilation.
Mikey DeTemple's home serves as the perfect Montauk surf shack.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
This is the original master bedroom. The teak barn door is similar to the one in the new master bedroom.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors lead to a lovely little outdoor terrace.
The master bedroom.
Upstairs, a Richard Prince painting hangs in one of the two guest rooms.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
Outdoor views brighten the bedrooms.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
All units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club tout indoor/outdoor living.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The designers refurbished this fireplace surround with deep green Waterworks tile, so as to remain consistent with the color palette used throughout the house.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
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